Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Nayanar’s house in Kannur

In a novel gesture, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi on his first trip to Kerala after assuming office visited the house of CPI-M leader and former Chief Minister EK Nayanar at Kalliasseri in Kannur on Wednesday.

Suresh Gopi is an ardent admirer of Nayanar. Suresh had visited the late communist stalwart’s house two years ago and shared the photo with Nayanar’s wife Sarada on social media with the caption: “There was a chief minister like this in Kerala. Why did you depart so early, leaving us orphaned? We Malayalees need your presence now more than ever.”

Nayanar’s wife Sarada said: “This is not the first time that Suresh Gopi is coming to our house. He has made several visits here whenever he comes to Kannur. If he arrives in the morning, he calls me up and says he will come for breakfast. The same goes for lunch.”

“I first saw Suresh Gopi long ago at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College when Sakhavu (Nayanar) was there. Later, a nurse approached me and mentioned that Suresh Gopi frequently inquires at the hospital about poor children who need financial assistance for heart surgeries. I was genuinely surprised and impressed to learn that such kind-hearted people exist,” added Sarada.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Suresh Gopi visited Tali Mahadeva Shiva Kshetram in Kozhikode. From Delhi, he reached Kozhikode airport late on Tuesday.

After visiting Nayanar’s residence, Suresh Gopi visited Mararji Smriti Mandapam at Payyambalam in Kannur and paid tributes to the late BJP leader KG Marar, who was instrumental in creating the base for the BJP in Kerala. He also visited Parassinikkadavu Muthappan temple, Kottiyoor Mahadeva temple and Raja Rajeswara temple at Taliparamba on Wednesday.