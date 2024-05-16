Union Minister Scindia’s mother cremated

The last rites of Madhvi Raje Scindia, mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, were performed at Gwalior on Thursday evening.

The cremation was done at the ‘Scindia Chatri’ in Gwalior.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and son Mahanaryaman Scindia were present during the last rites.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Deputy CMs Jagdish Dewra and Rajendra Shukla were also present along with many other politicians and people from all walks of life, to pay their last tributes to the departed soul.

Madhvi Raje Scindia, 76, was the wife of Congress stalwart late Madhavrao Scindia.

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment for pneumonia and sepsis at AIIMS, New Delhi on May 15.