Union minister launches mobile app for extensive overview of flood conditions across India

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Paatil Tuesday launched Version 2.0 of ‘FloodWatch India’ mobile application developed by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The CWC had launched the first version of the mobile application on 17 August, 2023 with the aim of using mobile phones to disseminate information related to flood situations in the country and flood forecasts up to seven days on a real-time basis to the public.

The earlier version provided information on flood forecasts at 200 level forecast stations. Version 2.0 of the app provides current information at additional 392 flood monitoring stations, taking up the total number of stations to 592, thus imparting users with an extensive and detailed overview of flood conditions across the country.

Further, this version also provides additional information regarding the storage positions of 150 major reservoirs in the country which shall help in better understanding of the possible flood situation in their downstream areas.

‘FloodWatch India’ utilises advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts. The user-friendly app presents all the information in 2 languages – English and Hindi – and is available in readable and audio broadcast format. The app also provides flood forecast at nearest location where users can check the flood situation at the station nearest to them on the home page itself.

The ‘FloodWatch India’ app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices, providing widespread accessibility to users globally. The app can be downloaded free of charge from Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.affcwc) or Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/floodwatch-india/id6478849444).