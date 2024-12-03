Union Minister blasts West Bengal, Delhi over delays in women’s safety initiatives

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Tuesday lambasted the West Bengal and Delhi governments for their inadequate implementation of central schemes aimed at women’s safety and empowerment, despite receiving adequate funding and support from the Central Government.

Devi condemned West Bengal for its failure to operationalize Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) under the POCSO Act. “Although 123 FTSCs, including 20 POCSO courts, were allotted to the state under a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in October 2019, only six courts have been made operational as of October 2024,” she said.

Highlighting the backlog of 49,580 rape and POCSO cases in the state, Devi criticized the lack of action to operationalize 11 remaining FTSCs and noted delays despite several reminders from the Centre.

The Minister also pointed out that the Women Helpline (181) had not been implemented in West Bengal, leaving citizens unable to access the service. “ Despite repeated reminders, the state government has not taken steps to operationalize this critical facility,” she added.

Turning her attention to the Delhi government, Devi alleged negligence in utilizing funds disbursed under the Nirbhaya Fund for One-Stop Centres (OSCs), which aid women in distress.

She noted that staff in districts such as East, North, and West Delhi have gone unpaid for months. “It was admitted by NCT Delhi officials that 87 per cent of the funds released by the Union Government remain unutilized,” Devi said.

Reaffirming the central government’s commitment to women’s safety, the Minister underscored the success of initiatives such as 802 One-Stop Centres and 752 FTSCs operational nationwide.