Union Minister Baghel lauds AIIMS-Delhi

Over its 68 years of existence, AIIMS-Delhi has truly lived up to its reputation as the premier healthcare institution of the country, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S P Singh Baghel said on Monday.

“Today even a child in any village of India have heard the name of AIIMS,” said Prof Baghel as he presided over the 68th Foundation Day celebrations of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi in the presence of Dr VK Paul, Member, Health, NITI Aayog, here.

Prof Baghel expressed happiness that for the sixth consecutive year, AIIMS New Delhi has been ranked as number one among medical institutions as per National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

He said that AIIMS has already become a brand today with its reputation spread across the country. Prof Baghel encouraged the AIIMS officials to maintain this image and take the brand of AIIMS to greater heights.

Prof Baghel said India today can be comparable to any developed country in healthcare because of its highly trained human resources.

He said Indians comprise a high percentage of doctors even in developed countries while the country is already known for its vaccine manufacturing capabilities, its pharma industries and its innovations in the medtech sector.

Prof Baghel also said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is promoting holistic healthcare with emphasis on preventive care.

He visited the exhibition organised at AIIMS on the theme “AIIMS: Leading India’s Health Care Security” and awarded the students for their achievements and contribution.

He also encouraged the students at AIIMS to work hard and urged them to always remember their responsibilities.

Dr VK Paul delivered the Diamond Jubilee Oration on the occasion. He reflected on India’s COVID-19 vaccination journey which he called a story of “Atmanirbharta” and “Atmavishwas.”

He highlighted India’s success in manufacturing both indigenous vaccines and foreign vaccines under technology transfer, at scale.

Dr Paul emphasised on India’s mammoth COVID-19 vaccination strategy including administration, logistics, communication strategy and the roll-out journey.

He pointed out that 98 per cent of India’s vaccine administration was done free of cost through India’s public health system.

He highlighted the need for nurturing India’s pharma, medical and medtech sectors for ensuring India’s competitive advantage in these fields in the years ahead.

Prof M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi; Prof Minu Bajpai, Dean, AIIMS New Delhi and Prof Girija Prasad Rath, Registrar, AIIMS New Delhi were also present on the occasion.