Union Minister Anurag Thakur meets team of Oscar winner ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Union Minister Anurag Thakur met the Oscar-winning team behind ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ at his residence in Delhi on Thursday.

During the interaction, Thakur said that the power of India’s storytelling is unmatched!. The Minister met with Kartiki Gonsalves, Director and Cinematographer, Guneet Moonga, Producer and Monica from Netflix.

Expressing his pleasure at one such story winning the Oscar he said that “Elephant Whisperers is a ‘trunk’ full of heartwarming, socially relevant and cinematographically enthralling masterpiece! I am delighted to meet Guneet and Kartiki and learn about their amazing journey while making this spellbinding documentary.”

He further said, “The documentary beautifully depicts our social responsibility, impact and efforts towards conservation along with the delicate balance humans share with nature – in the most heartwarming way is truly worth applause.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves.