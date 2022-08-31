Union Labour Ministry extends public utility service status for three industries

Ministry of Labour and Employment has extended the public utility service status of three industries: industries engaged in the manufacture or production of mineral oil (crude oil), motor and aviation spirit, diesel oil, kerosene oil, fuel oil, diverse hydrocarbon oils and their blends including synthetic fuels, lubricating oils; industries engaged in food stuffs; and the iron and steel industry. These industries are covered under the first schedule of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 (14 of 1947).

“Whereas the Central Government is satisfied that public interest so requires that the services engaged in manufacture or production of mineral oil (crude oil), motor and aviation spirit, diesel oil, kerosene oil, fuel oil, diverse hydrocarbon oils and their blends including synthetic fuels, lubricating oils and the like, which is covered under items 26 of the First Schedule to the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 (14 of 1947), to be public utility service for the purposes of the said Act,” said a notification issued by the Ministry on Tuesday.

It said that the Central Government is of the opinion that public interest requires the extension of the public utility service status to the said industries for a further period of six months.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-clause (vi) of clause (n) of section 2 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 (14 of 1947), the Central Government hereby declares the services of the industry engaged in the manufacture or production of mineral oil (crude oil), motor and aviation spirit, diesel oil, kerosene oil, fuel oil, diverse hydrocarbon oils and their blends including synthetic fuels, lubricating oils and the like to be a public utility service for the purposes of the said Act for a period of six months with effect from 28th August, 2022,” it added.