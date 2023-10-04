Individuals, industries, govt must join hands to tackle plastic pollution: NITI Aayog

Individuals, industries, and the government must work together to tackle the menace of plastic pollution, Sanjay Kumar, DMEO director general and head of Circular Economy Mission, NITI Aayog said.

India can effectively tackle the menace of plastic pollution only with the combined efforts of all segments of society, Kumar said at the launch of NGO Bharat Soka Gakkai’s (BSG) “Say No to Plastic” campaign.

“To combat the menace of plastic, individuals, industries, and the government must work together. Reducing plastic use, recycling, and promoting sustainable alternatives are crucial steps,” he said.

BSG has launched a “BSG 25-Tonne Plastic Collection Drive” as part of its “Say No to Plastic” initiative. This initiative aims to combat plastic pollution by encouraging sustainable human behaviour and recycling.

From October 3, BSG members in Delhi-NCR are actively contributing to the cause by depositing plastic waste at strategically designated hubs. From these hubs, recycling vans collect the accumulated plastic waste and send it for proper recycling. This campaign will go on until October 9.

Vishesh Gupta, chairperson BSG, confirmed, “The campaign’s goal is not only to heighten awareness but also to inspire and promote sustainable living, leading to a reduction in plastic consumption within our communities, which will then lead to reduced mass of waste entering our local landfills.”

“BSG 25-Tonne Plastic Collection Drive” has an ambitious target: to collect and responsibly recycle 25,000 kilograms of plastic waste this month.

This endeavour is not just about waste management; it’s about catalysing a societal shift towards conscientious action and comprehensive awareness.

Earlier this year, negotiators from around 170 nations, agreed to embark on a crucial journey of crafting a treaty aimed at curbing plastic pollution. This monumental step is a testament to the gravity of the issue, as plastic waste persists in even the most remote parts of the world, from the peaks of Mount Everest to the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

Plastic waste worldwide is projected to almost triple by 2060, with around half ending up in landfills and less than one-fifth earmarked for recycling, according to a 2022 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development report.

BSG’s launch event, held on October 3, at the Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, New Delhi, featured eminent speakers who emphasized the significance of local solutions in addressing the global challenge of plastic pollution.