Union Housing minister assures full support to MP

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal pointed out on Tuesday that the cities of India would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047, and assured that the Central Government will fully support Madhya Pradesh for planned urban development.

Khattar was speaking at a session on ‘Unlocking Land Value’ organised by the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Department on the concluding day of the two-day ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit – 2025’ (GIS) at the Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal.

The Union Minister stated that three policies have been introduced for the planned development of cities in Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant step by the state government.

Highlighting the vast development potential in the state’s urban areas, he emphasised the need to focus on densely populated cities for balanced growth.

Discussing the Bhopal and Indore metro projects, the minister stressed that metro expansion should be planned to ensure benefits for all sections of society. He also called for a comprehensive plan for the development of metropolitan cities and an accurate assessment of the growing urban population.

On urban transportation, he noted that the Central Government is promoting environmental sustainability through the Electric Vehicle Policy. He underscored the importance of controlling carbon emissions and urged for greater awareness of the incentive policy on carbon credits.