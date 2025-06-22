Union Home Minister and Chief Ministers to arrive in Kashi on Monday for Central Zonal Council meeting

Kashi is set to witness a historic event on Tuesday as it hosts the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in this significant gathering.

Officials here said on Sunday that Union Home Minister Shah will arrive in Varanasi on Monday, June 23, for a two-day visit to chair the meeting. Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), and Vishnudev Sai (Chhattisgarh) will also participate in the deliberations. All four Chief Ministers will welcome the Home Minister at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Monday evening.

Before the formal meeting, the dignitaries will pay their respects at Kashi Kotwal Kaal Bhairav and the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Following the visit, they will attend a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Central Zonal Council meeting is scheduled for June 24, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Hotel Taj. This is the first time Kashi will host a meeting of the Central Zonal Council. The district administration is in the final stages of preparations, with tight security arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and secure event.

Key issues related to regional security, inter-state coordination, and development will be discussed during the meeting. Apart from the Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries of the four states, senior officials from NITI Aayog, and representatives of the Inter-State Council will also attend.

To mark the Home Minister’s arrival, the Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a grand welcome in the traditional spirit of Varanasi, also known as Kashi. Amit Shah will be greeted at 11 locations across the city, where party leaders, public representatives, workers, and residents will welcome him with conch shells, damru dal, drumbeats, and floral showers.