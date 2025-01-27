Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath visit Akshayavat in Mahakumbh Nagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Akshayvat (large and ancient Banyan tree, considered to be immortal or eternal according to Hindu beliefs) in Mahakumbh Nagar on Monday.

CM Adityanath formally received the Home Minister on his arrival at Akshayavat. Subsequently, the chief priest conducted a puja amid chanting of Vedic hymns. Mr Shah, joined by CM Adityanath, performed the Akshayvat Aarti and offered flowers.

Following the rituals, the Home Minister, Chief Minister, and members of the Sant Samaj completed the ‘parikrama’ of Akshayvat and discussed the preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh events.

HM Shah, accompanied by his family, including his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, also participated in the worship. The Shah family marked the occasion with a group photograph before the sacred tree. Discussions with the saints under Akshayavat further focused on refining the Mahakumbh arrangements.