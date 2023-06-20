Union Health Minister to chair high-level meeting to review heatwave management

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday will chair a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness regarding the ongoing heatwave across the country, sources said.

According to the sources, the meeting will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, wherein Union Health Minister will chair the meeting to review the situation caused due to heatwave conditions in the country. Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Dr Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts will attend the meeting, said sources.

Notably, various people have been suffering from the scorching heat across the country.

On Monday, two persons amid soaring temperatures in the Gaya district of Bihar died at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, the hospital informed.

A total of 58 patients were admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College on Monday.

The Patna District Magistrate has suspended all academic activities up to Class 12 in Patna due to the ongoing heat wave. The order will remain effective till June 24.

Earlier IMD scientist Naresh Kumar had said that Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will witness temperatures up to 40-45 degrees in the upcoming days.

“The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts,” he said.

On Saturday, Odisha’s Sonepur recorded the highest day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneshwar recorded the highest day temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius, which was above normal by 9.7 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting amid reports of a heatwave in UP to review the situation and gave necessary guidelines, said a statement from Chief Minister’s Office.

“The effect of a heatwave is being seen in various districts of the state for the last few days. In such a situation, concrete arrangements should be made at every level for the protection of common life, livestock and wildlife,” CM Yogi said.

“Provide immediate medical facilities to everyone in case of illness. People affected by heat waves should be treated immediately in hospitals/medical colleges,” CM said.

He instructed officials to build ‘pyaus’ (places where one gets drinking water) at public places in all municipal bodies/rural areas.

“Arrangements for drinking water should be made at various places in the market/on the main roads. Cooperation of social/religious organizations should also be taken in this work. Regular sprinkling of water should be done on the roads,” he added.