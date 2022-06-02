Union Health Minister Mandaviya lauds NBEMS for declaring NEET results in record time

The results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-PG (NEET-PG) have been declared.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister on Wednesday evening took to micro blogging site Twitter to congratulate the successful candidates.

Mandaviya tweeted, “I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.”

Applicants can download the scorecard for the NEET PG 2022 examination from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ starting June 8.

Lauding National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Mandaviya, praised the board for announcing the result in a record 10 days time.

NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

Shagun Batra, topper of NEET PG 2022, while speaking to the media, said, “I had never planned on taking up medicine as a career, it was a very last moment decision, but now that I think of it, I would choose to do this every single time. What motivates me the most is to know that I have the capability to make a difference in someone’s life.”

As per the reports, Shagun Batra has secured first rank in NEET PG 2022 exam, followed by Joseph (rank 2), and Harshita (rank 3).

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centers in which a total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam.

The NEET PG 2022 questions were same as pattern of the sample papers and these were reviewed with the difficulty level moderate.

According to NEET-PG candidate Niharika Goswami, “The paper was good for well-read students, however average students may find it tough.”

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.

As per the counseling policy of Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), a candidate is eligible to choose the benefit of only one kind of reservation.

Therefore, candidates choosing their nationality as NRI/Foreign Nationals/OCI or PIO may not be entitled for the benefits of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD, in the counseling and in the qualifying criteria of NEET-PG 2022.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will now conduct the NEET PG 2022 counseling at mcc.nic.in.