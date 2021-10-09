Union govt to auction 40 new coal mines on oct 12

Government to launch another round of coal auction for forty new coal mines on October 12, claimed the Union Coal Ministry here on Friday.

The government would also seek an auction of the mines which were left in the previous rolling auction. “Since the Ministry has entered into a rolling auction mechanism, the coal mines rolled over from the previous tranche will also be on offer,” said a senior officer of the Coal Ministry.

The success of these auctions would help in further strengthening the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat as it reduces India’s coal imports and ensures energy security, the Ministry said.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi would be the chief guest of the launch event to be held on October 12.