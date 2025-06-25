Logo

Logo

# India

Union Cabinet observes 2-minute silence to commemorate 50 years since Emergency

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25 1975.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 25, 2025 5:42 pm

Union Cabinet observes 2-minute silence to commemorate 50 years since Emergency

File Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25 1975.

To mark the occasion the Cabinet observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to those who suffered during this period.

Advertisement

“The Union Cabinet paid tribute to their exemplary courage and valiant resistance to the Emergency’s excesses,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Advertisement

“The year 2025 marks 50 years of the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, an unforgettable chapter in the history of India where the Constitution was subverted, the Republic and democratic spirit of India was attacked, federalism was undermined, and fundamental rights, human liberty and dignity were suspended,” the resolution stated.

The Cabinet resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who resisted the Emergency and its attempt to subvert the Indian Constitution and the two-minute silence was observed as a tribute to those whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were taken away and who were subjected to unimaginable horrors, the minister said.

The Union Cabinet reaffirmed that the people of India continue to repose unflinching faith in the Indian Constitution and the resilience of the country’s democratic ethos. The government has declared June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to remind the nation of the dangers of authoritarian leadership.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

VP Dhankar calls Emergency darkest period of Indian Democracy

The Vice president said, “50 years ago, this day, the oldest, the largest and now the most vibrant democracy went through difficult air pocket, unexpected hazard in the shape of headwinds, nothing short of earthquake to destroy democracy. It was an imposition of emergency. The night was dark, the cabinet was sidelined."