Union Cabinet approves schemes worth over Rs. 3.70 lakh crore for farmers: Mansukh Mandaviya

The Union Cabinet has approved a total outlay of Rs 3.70 lakh crore aimed at benefitting farmers through schemes, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference Union Health Minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved a total outlay of Rs 3.70 lakh crore for farmers; the package has different components that are focused on the well-being and economic betterment of farmers by promoting sustainable agriculture.”

“The cabinet has approved the Urea Subsidy Scheme to ensure constant availability of urea to the farmers at the same price of Rs 242/45 kg bag excluding taxes and neam coating charges. Out of the above-approved package, Rs. 3,68,676.7 crore have been committed for urea subsidy for three years (2022-23 to 2024-25),” he said as he highlighted the approval of the Urea Subsidy Scheme, which ensures a consistent supply of urea to farmers at a fixed price.

Furthermore, he discussed the approval of the PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PMPRANAM) as another aspect of the scheme.

“Promoting natural/organic farming, alternate fertilizers, and innovations like Nano Fertilizers and bio-Fertilizers can help in restoring the fertility of our Mother Earth. Thus, it was announced in the Budget that “PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother – Earth (PMPRANAM)” will be launched to incentivize States and Union Territories to promote alternate fertilizers and balanced use of chemical fertilizers,’ he added.

He further said that another initiative of the package is that the Sulphur coated Urea (Urea Gold) is being introduced in the country for the first time. It is more economical and efficient than the currently used Neem coated urea.

Mandaviya also talked about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) and said it has touched one lakh.

“PMKSKs have already come up in the country. For the convenience of farmers, farm inputs are being provided as a one-stop solution for all needs of farmers,” he said.