Mayawati, while talking to reporters here on Sunday, said: “The BSP is not against the implementation of the UCC but we do not support the way the BJP is trying to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country. It is not right to politicise this issue and forcefully implement UCC in the country.”

She further said: “Our party is not against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code but considering the diversity of the country, we are not in favour of its forceful imposition. The path of mutual consent should be adopted in this and politics should not be done on this.”

Mayawati said that India’s vast population consists of people belonging to different religions including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists and Parsis, who have different rituals and customs which cannot be ignored.

“If the same law is applicable for everyone in the country, then it will make the country strong and mutual harmony will increase. That’s why the Uniform Civil Code has been mentioned in the Constitution but the provision to impose it forcibly is not contained in the Constitution. The path of awareness and consensus should be adopted to implement this new law,” she said.

Targeting the BJP, Mayawati said that it is not right to do politics for narrow interests under the guise of Uniform Civil Code, which is being done at this time.