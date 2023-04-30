Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Director-General of UNESCO not only wished the countrymen for the wonderful journey of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but also asked questions on education and cultural preservation in India. “I have received another special message from Audrey Azoulay, DG, UNESCO regarding ‘Mann Ki Baat’. She has wished all the countrymen for this wonderful journey of 100th episode,” PM Modi said during his 100th Mann Ki Baat address.

Audrey Azoulay is a French civil servant and politician who has been serving as the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 2017, becoming the second female leader of the organization.

Speaking to PM Modi in his radio broadcast today, the UNESCO Chief said, “Dear Prime Minister, on behalf of UNESCO, I thank you for this opportunity to be part of the hundredth episode of the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. UNESCO and India have a long common history. We have very strong partnerships together in all areas of our mandate education, science, culture and information.”

She also asked various questions to PM Modi on education and cultural preservation amid India’s ongoing G20 Presidency.

“UNESCO is working with its member states to ensure that everyone in the world has access to quality education by2030, with the largest population in the world. Could you please explain the Indian way to achieve this objective? UNESCO also works to support culture and protect heritage,” she said.

PM Modi thanked the UNESCO Chief for taking part in the 100th episode of the Radio broadcast and said that he is happy that she raised important issues.

He further said that Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in igniting numerous mass movements. “Be it NEP or the option of studying in regional languages, many initiatives such as Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav were highlighted in MannKiBaat,” the Prime Minister said.

“Maan Ki Baat is a programme that allows every citizen to inspire others; this positivity will propel our nation in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

“Be it Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, love towards Khadi, nature-related concerns, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or that of Amrit Sarovar, whatever issue Mann Ki Baat got associated with, it has ignited a people’s movement,” PM Modi added.

Ahead of the historic 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to join him live at 11:00 am and said that the journey of his radio monthly programme in which he addresses the common people has been “truly special”.

The Prime Minister said that during the journey, the “collective spirit” of the people of the country was celebrated.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday joined the Indian diaspora in New Jersey to listen to the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh too interacted with the Indian diaspora in London before the broadcast of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. He said that PM Modi has raised the esteem of the Indian Diaspora abroad, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Minister said, the world is looking up to the Indian Diaspora with great hope and expectation and it is high time that they also rise to the occasion and contribute to the well-being of the entire humankind in the true spirit of the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as given by PM Modi during India’s G20 presidency.

PM Modi’s monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode today which aired at 11 am and broadcast live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

The programme, which began on October 3, 2014, has inspired community action and grown to be an essential tenet of the government’s citizen outreach programme, which targets a variety of social groups including women, youth, and farmers.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on people’s lives. The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 All India Radio broadcast centres.