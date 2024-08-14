Logo

Logo

# India

Unemployment biggest ‘curse’ under Modi govt: Kharge

In a post on X, the Congress president accused the Modi government of using dubious employment data which is grossly inflated by counting ‘unpaid labour’ and ‘one-hour work per week’.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 14, 2024 6:54 pm

Unemployment biggest ‘curse’ under Modi govt: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the issue of unemployment which he described as the biggest curse under the ruling dispensation.

Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha wrote on an X post, “Unemployment has been the biggest curse under Modi government. The Modi government is using dubious employment data which is grossly inflated by counting ‘unpaid labour’ and ‘one-hour work per week’, as a ridiculous PR exercise.”

Citing the example of Maharashtra, where 1.11 lakh women applied for a mere 1,257 Mumbai Police constable posts, many of them forced to spend the night on the pavement with toddlers, he said, “It is a grim reminder of the grave unemployment situation. ”

Advertisement

On Gujarat, the Congress chief said, “A suicide helpline number launched on 15th July by the Diamond Workers Union Gujarat has received more than 1,600 distress calls from those who either lost their jobs or were struggling with reduced wages that crippled their household finances.”

He claimed that Surat’s famed diamond industry is facing recession, with firms announcing a “10-day vacation” for their 50,000 employees.

The Congress president further said, “Last month, we witnessed how over 25,000 jobseekers had turned up for 2,216 vacancies for the post of loaders at Mumbai airport. Similar stampede like scenes were witnessed in Gujarat’s Bharuch, where 1,800 people turned up for 10 openings at a private company.”

“No amount of whitewashing by Modi government can change the truth that lakhs of job aspirants have to daily struggle on the road with very few jobs. BJP’s Jumla of two crore jobs per year signifies shameless betrayal to every Indian,” he added.

Notably, the Congress and other parties of the Opposition INDIA bloc have been critical of the government for allegedly failing to address the unemployment issue.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Cong nominates Singhvi to RS from Telangana

The seat had fallen vacant after veteran leader K Keshav Rao resigned his seat on 4 July soon after joining the Congress even though he had another two years before his term ended. Rao was made the advisor to the Telangana government.

# India

Former Bihar minister Ram Jatan Sinha joined Cong

Chairman of the party's Media and Publicity Department  Pawan Khera, senior leader Nasir  Hussain and party's Bihar president Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomed the new entrant into the party fold at the party headquarters here.