Under fire for remarks, Cong leader apologises to south Kerala leaders

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, on Sunday, retracted his remarks comparing politicians in northern and southern Kerala after it kicked up a political storm in the State.

In an interview with a national English daily, Congress Kerala chief K Sudhakaran said there are profound differences between politicians hailing from the northern and southern districts of Kerala.

To elucidate his point, he quoted a story from the epic Ramayana. Rama and Lakshmana were returning home from Lanka after rescuing Sita in the Pushpaka Vimanam. As they traversed over Kerala, a heinous thought gripped Lakshamana’s mind – to throw Rama off the chariot. However, by the time the chariot reached Thrissur, Lakshmana seized control of his thoughts. But he couldn’t shake off the guilt, said Sudhakaran.

But Rama, sensing his brother’s discomfiture, told him that he had read the younger brother’s mind and urged him to dismiss such a thought.

“Yes, I read your mind. It’s not your fault. The fault lies with the land we covered… ” said Sudhakaran.

The gist of what the Congress Kerala chief said, as was perceived by many, came down to this. Politicians from southern Kerala cannot be trusted.

When this snowballed into a major controversy, Sudhakaran clarified that it’s a story prevalent in his native place Kannur.

“There was no other intention or aim to demean or insult anyone or divide the people. I just narrated a story that I had heard as a child,” he said, adding, “If it has hurt anyone, I apologise.”

CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan said that every political party should try to unite the people and not divide them.

He also expressed regret at how his statement on Shashi Tharoor was misinterpreted. “I merely mentioned that Tharoor lacked experience. I did not call him a ‘trainee’,” Sudhakaran said.