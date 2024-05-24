“Unconstitutional decision by TMC scrapped by Calcutta HC:” CM Yogi on cancellation of OBC certificates in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applauded the recent decision by the Calcutta High Court to cancel all Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates issued in West Bengal post-2010 and said that the unconstitutional decision by TMC in 2010 was scrapped by HC.

“West Bengal CM-TMC government touching the heights of political appeasement gave reservations to 118 Muslims by adding them to the OBC category forcefully in 2010. This means they were deliberately snatching away the rights of the OBC. This unconstitutional decision was scrapped by the Calcutta High Court giving a tight slap to the TMC government. This was unconstitutional and this cannot be given permission. We should not create an atmosphere in the country that leads to the division of the country,” Yogi said.

Supporting the decision Yogi said, “We welcome the decision given by the Calcutta High Court regarding not the OBC reservation but the Muslim reservation. Indian Constitution does not permit to give reservations based on religion.”

The Calcutta High Court’s directive, issued on May 22, instructs the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission to prepare a new list of OBCs in accordance with the 1993 Act. Individuals who were included in the OBC list prior to 2010 will retain their status, while nominations made after 2010 will be annulled.

It is estimated that approximately 5 lakh OBC certificates are set to be invalidated as a result of this decision. However, individuals who have secured jobs under the OBC quota or are in the process of obtaining them will not be affected, as they cannot be excluded from the quota.

Hours after the Calcutta High Court cancelled OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she will not accept the judgement and “OBC reservation continues and will always continue”. Addressing a poll rally at Khardah under the Dumdum Lok Sabha constituency, she attacked the BJP and also spoke about the court order.

Advertisement

“Even today I heard a judge passing an order, who has been very famous. The Prime Minister is saying that minorities will take away the Tapasheeli reservation, can this ever happen? Minorities can never touch the Tapasheeli or tribal reservation, but these mischievous people (BJP) get their work done through agencies, they have got the order through someone but I will not accept this opinion…Those who have given the order should keep it to themselves, we will not accept the opinion of BJP, OBC reservation continues and will always continue,” she said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after the Calcutta High Court decided to cancel all Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates and labelled the TMC as a “corrupt and intruder-supporting government.”

“Congress did injustice to the SC, ST, and OBC communities in the country by looting their rights. I welcome the Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010. Mamata Banerjee had issued these certificates to Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders,” Maurya said.