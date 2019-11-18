A young farmer committed suicide on Sunday by hanging from a tree in his agricultural field in Salempur Khadar village of Heempur Deepa police station in district Bijnor. He took the drastic step as he was unable to repay the bank loan.

According to Umakant Tiwari, Senior Sub Inspector of Heempur Deepa police station, the deceased, Ranveer Singh, 38, was a small farmer with a landholding of only 3 beeghas. His family members claimed that he was under tremendous pressure as he was not able to repay the loan amount.

The police investigation will ascertain the exact reason behind the suicide and verify the accusations of the family members, said Tiwari.

Ranveer’s body was found hanging from a tree in his agricultural land by some village children who had gone to the jungle to collect fodder. They informed the villagers who reported the matter to the police. Thereafter the police arrived on the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Villagers said that Ranveer`s wife had gone to her parent’s house and other family members also had gone to attend the last rites of a relative in a neighboring village. Only his elder daughter was at home at that time.

Ranveer was the youngest of the three siblings. His elder brothers Ashok and Pawan told that Ranveer had only three beegha land and had a loan of Rs 30 thousand which he had taken four years back from the Jalalpur branch of the Punjab National Bank on Krishi Card. The bothers claimed that he used to show his concern over his inability to repay the loan from the earnings of his landholding.

He returned some amount in the past years but still had to repay almost Rs 30 thousand. Few employees of the bank also had visited his house almost a month ago to remind him about the loan, told the family members.