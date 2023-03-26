Gangster Atique Ahmed will be produced in Prayagraj’s MP MLA court at 11 am on March 28, an order copy said.

Umesh Pal and one of his armed security escorts were shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24 while he was returning home from court. On March 17, after completing the hearing in the court, the decision was reserved.

The order was issued by Judge DC Shukla of MP MLA Court on March 23 to produce Atique Ahmed for a hearing.

Umesh was also a key witness in the murder of former BSP leader Raju Pal and had an old rivalry with Mafia Don Atiq Ahmad.

Former SP leader Atiq Ahmed, his wife, son and associates have been named in the FIR in connection with the murder.

At present, about 100 cases are going on against Atique and in one of them the sentence is to be pronounced on March 28.

Prayagraj court on Wednesday sent five persons, including gangster Atique Ahmed’s driver, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Sazar, Kaish Ahmed, Rakesh Kumar, and Mohammad Arshad Khan alias Arshad Katra were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The five persons were arrested from the area under the limits of Dhumanganj Police Station on Tuesday.

Out of the five accused, Kaish Ahmed was working as a driver with Atique Ahmed’s family for the last 16 years, police said.

The two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal’s murder have been killed in encounters with Uttar Pradesh Police.

Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj.

Addressing a press conference earlier, ADG Prashant Kumar said that the killed accused had a bounty of Rs 50,000 in his name.

“On February 24, Arbaaz was killed in a police encounter and on February 27, mastermind Sadaqat was sent to jail…Usmaan got injured during an encounter and was admitted to the hospital where he died,” he said.