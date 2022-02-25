Follow Us:
Ukrainian minister dials Jaishankar over invasion

He said he had also discussed with the Ukrainian minister the predicament of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 25, 2022 8:11 pm

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar

Photo: ANI

Amid the Russian invasion of his country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today telephoned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and shared his assessment of the current situation in the region.

“Received call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation. I emphasised that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out,” Jaishankar tweeted later.

He said he had also discussed with the Ukrainian minister the predicament of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine. Jaishankar appreciated
Ukraine’s support for the safe return of Indian nationals to their homeland.

The Indian minister has been engaged in hectic diplomacy ever since Russia launched military operations in Ukraine. He has already spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken among his counterparts over the Conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday and called for “concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue”.

