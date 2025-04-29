U’khand urges Centre to clear 750 MW hydropower projects

The Uttarakhand government wants the Centre to give clearance to eight much-awaited hydropower projects that will help generation of nearly 750 megawatt power.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday asked Union Power Minister CR Patil and raised demand for giving clearance to the eight Power Project awaiting centre’s nod for the past more than 11 years. These projects were first banned by the Supreme Court of India after 2013 rain disaster leading to thousands of deaths. However SC lifted the ban in 2014 following a review of these projects. However these projects were with Ministry of Power and Ministry Jalshakti.

Of the eight projects included in the the chief minister’s demand seven are 647 MW with and one project with power generating capacity of 114 MW. Chief minister told the Patil that once commissioned these projects will have major contribution in the economical development of the state. Apart from this the eight hydropower projects will also support state’s target to become power surplus.

During meeting with Patil chief minister informed him that the Uttarakhand is committed to the cleanliness, uninterrupted flow and environmental protection along Ganga other rivers upholding the standards and norms of the power projects. Dhami stated that his government is moving ahead with the target of sustainable development by following the recommendations of experts as to project in the state.

The Chief Minister said that 114 MW Hydroelectric Power Project in Pithoragarh district proposed on Dhauliganga River is not a part of the Ganga basin. Also there is no ban on projects proposed over river valleys other than Ganga and its tributaries in the state.

“Therefore, Hydroelectric Project proposed on Dhauliganga River and not a part of the Ganga basin must get the approved as early as possible” said Dhami to Patil requesting the union minister to issue necessary directions to the concerned officials in the ministry.

Chief Minister requested the Patil to clear seven other 647 MW hydroelectric projects in accordance with with the recommendations of the committee constituted in the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Government of India and the request of the State Government.