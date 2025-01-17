U’khand hands out its 40 geothermal sites to Iceland

The Uttarakhand government on Friday handed out its 40 identified geothermal hot spring sites in the Himalayas to Iceland to explore, develop and harness the energy for the state. A pact was inked with Iceland-based firm Verkis Consulting Engineers to trap geothermal power and generate electricity.

The MoU was signed between the state government and Verkis Consulting Engineers in the virtual presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Iceland ambassador Doctor Benedict Huskulson. Dhami described the MoU as a milestone in the field of energy security and sustainable development of Uttarakhand and the country.

“We will not only achieve the goal of clean and renewable energy through this MoU on exploring captive geothermal energy in Uttarakhand but it will also pave the way for inclusive development and ensure environmental security” said Dhami.

Chief minister informed that the state has already received mandatory permission from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Renewable Energy and Ministry of External Affairs to sign the MoU with Iceland company. He stressed that the cost of feasibility study of geothermal energy exploration will be borne by the Iceland government.

It’s notable that a study cum assessment made by the Geological Survey of India and Dehradun based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology had identified around 40 geothermal sites in Uttarakhand which could be used to harness geothermal power.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister added that Verkis Consulting Engineers is a leading company of Iceland with global expertise in the field of geothermal energy. Company’s technical capabilities and experience will help developing and expedite geothermal projects in Uttarakhand efficiently.