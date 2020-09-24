Providing a major relief to tourists visiting Uttarakhand, a hill state, the Uttarakhand government has issued new guidelines. Under these new guidelines, the visitors are exempted from bringing their Covid-19 negative test reports to enter the state.

Earlier, it was mandatory for tourists to book hotel/home stays accommodation for two days to tour Uttarakhand. The state government has also cancelled this condition.

In view of attracting tourists to Uttarakhand for reviving economic activities, the state government enforced a new lockdown guideline from Wednesday. Under the new rules the visitors just need to register online at the Smart City web portal to travel in the state.

All other mandatory requirements were removed to provide free movement of tourists in Uttarakhand. Only thermal scanning will be conducted while entering the state.

No Covid-19 test report and mandatory hotel/home stay booking is required now.

Issuing the new guideline, Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash states, “If any tourist is found Covid-19 positive then the hotel management shall intimate the district administration immediately.”