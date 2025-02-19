U’khand cabinet passes new land law, will forbid outsiders buy agri land

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday cleared the much talked about land law to prevent non-state natives from buying large area and agricultural land in the hill state.

Although the Dhami government did not share the details of the content of the law, officials informed that harsh provisions have been incorporated in the proposed land law with the aim to save agricultural and horticulture land of the Himalayan state.

Key provision of the land law will be to forbid non Uttarakhand buyers to own agriculture and horticulture lands in the hill areas but for Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar districts. In other words barring Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar the land will be applicable in all 11 districts of the state.

Another important provision in the land law will be to create a protal for keeping records of the purchasers from outside the state. The portal will have complete details of all the land purchases made by non Uttarakhand natives.

Besides these provisions, the new land law, likely to be tabled in the house in next two days, strict action will be taken against land buyers if they do not use land purchased by them for the intended purposes. In addition to this permission will not be granted to purchase more than 12.5 acres of land in the state.

It also speaks for expediting the consolidation and settlement of agricultural lands in the hill areas.

Uttarakhand land law will also take away the power of district magistrates to give purchase permission and mandatory affidavit required for land purchases outside the municipal area by the people from other states. Their land will be linked to Aadhaar. In addition DMs will have to regularly submit reports as to the land purchases of all lands to the Revenue Council and the government.

More than one person in a family will not be allowed to buy land in the state. Violation of this provision will lead to the purchased land being acquired by the government.