U’khand cabinet grants final nod to UCC rules; implementation on R-Day

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has granted its final nod to the draft rules of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).This has cleared the deck for likely implementation of the UCC on January 26.

Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet on Monday moved a step forward as it cleared the lone agenda of the day for likely implementation of the country’s first UCC on republic day. Led by the chief minister himself it cleared the much awaited draft rule of the UCC brought before it. Monday’s cabinet meeting was held only for granting stamp to UCC rules.

Advertisement

In his statement after the cabinet meeting CM Dhami said “In 2024 our government fulfilled the 2022 electoral promise made to the people by enacting the UCC. Since then, we were making arduous efforts to expedite procedural formalities and implement the law as early as possible. It’s a matter of pride for Uttarakhand that we will be the first state to implement UCC. Now all preparations are over and we will implement it soon.”

Advertisement

It’s notable that UCC enacted by the Uttarakhand government will impose a blanket ban on the practices like halala and iddat. Remarriage will not be permitted if either husband or wife are alive. The new personal law in the state emphasises that no condition, irrespective of the religion or community, can stop a woman from remarrying after divorce.

UCC also allows that if a person changes his or her religion without consent the other partner will have the right to divorce and alimony.

At the time of divorce or domestic quarrel between husband and wife, the custody of a child for up to five years will remain with the mother. Son and daughter will have equal rights in property.

UCC homogenised provisions on marriages, divorce, alimony and inheritance irrespective of religions and communities of the citizens in the state. It will be mandatory for every couple to register their marriages and divorce taking place after March 26, 2010. Failure to register marriages will lead to imposition of fine up to Rs 25,000 for. Similarly registration of live-in relationships will also be mandatory with the same penal provisions.

The minimum age for marriage of boys and girls will be 21 and 18 years respectively. Women and men will have equal rights and reasons for divorce while the difference between legitimate and illegitimate children will be wiped out. Illegitimate children will also be considered biological children of that couple.

Children born through adoption, surrogacy or assisted reproductive technology will be biological kids under the UCC. Property rights of an unborn child will be protected under UCC.