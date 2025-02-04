Gujarat govt forms panel to introduce Uniform Civil Code

The Gujarat government on Tuesday formed a five-member committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the need for the Uniform Civil Code in the state and prepare a draft bill for the same.

The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, and it will submit its report within 45 days, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

Advertisement

“To assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to prepare a draft bill for the same, we have decided to form a committee under the former judge of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference along with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Patel reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure equal rights for all citizens. The move is in line with the central government’s plan to introduce a UCC across the country.

The state government will take a decision about the implementation of the UCC after receiving the report.

Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer C L Meena, advocate R C Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the necessity of a Common Civil Code, ensuring uniform legal rights for citizens, irrespective of religion or community.

Patel reaffirmed that Gujarat is committed to this initiative and will take all necessary steps to implement the UCC once the committee submits its report.