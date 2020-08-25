Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranab Singh Champion, who was expelled from the BJP for his controversial behaviour last year, returned to the BJP in style in Dehradun on Monday. Though Champion was expelled for six year, but, the Uttarakhand BJP decided to cut short his expulsion period and reinducted

him into the party.

The Uttarakhand BJP became soft on Champion after the legislator launched a massive PR exercise by meeting senior BJP leaders in Uttarakhand and New Delhi.

Last year, the Khanpur legislator was expelled from the BJP for six years after a video — in which he was seen ranting against the hill people — became viral on social media and due to his rift with Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karanwal. The video that showed him dancing while brandishing guns and using foul language against the hill people created an embarrassing situation for the saffron party.

Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat held a press conference at his residence in Dehradun on Monday to make the announcement.

Bhagat said, “Positive change was witnessed in the conduct of Kunwar Pranab Champion after he was expelled from the party 13 months back. Both Champion and Deshraj Karanwal have apologised for their mistakes and have promised not to repeat them again.”

MLA Champion was making desperate efforts to get reprieved by the BJP.

The Khanpur legislator, during his interaction with the media, said, “One of my videos turned viral on social media and I seek apology from the people of Uttarakhand for my words. My grandmother Rani Saraswati Devi hails from Dwarikhal and Uttarakhand is my motherland.If I have made any mistake, just forgive me considering me a child.”

Many political experts link the return of Champion to the BJP with the forthcoming Panchayat polls in Haridwar. The 13-month exile of Kunwar Pranab ended on Monday, but he is known to indulge in controversies regularly.