UK PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshita to visit Akshardham temple in Delhi

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and First Lady Akshata Murty are planning on Sunday to visit the Akshardham temple in Delhi. In anticipation of the UK PM’s visit, security measures outside the shrine have been increased.

An administrator from the temple named Jyotindra Dave said: “We do not know when the PM of Britain would come tomorrow but we have word from the Britain High Commission that he will be visiting. For his coming, we have made every preparation possible.”

Dave continued, “We’re going to gift him a notebook and a model of the Akshardham temple.

In a previous remark, Rishi Sunak identified himself as a “proud Hindu” and expressed hope to visit a temple soon. “I’m a proud Hindu, and I was brought up that way. I am in that way. While I’m here over the next few days, I hope to visit a Mandir, he told ANI. Sunak claimed that even though he had already celebrated Raksha Bandhan, he had not had time to properly observe Krishna Janmashthami and that he planned to “make up for it” by going to a temple.

For the two-day G20 Summit that started on September 9, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrived in the capital city on Friday. Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey met Sunak at the airport. A rudraksha, a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, and the Hanuman Chalisa were gifts from Choubey to Sunak.

On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a private meeting. Sunak was seen conversing with PM Modi and hugging him in photos that were posted on social media by the PM following the meeting.