UGC NET Admit Card to be released online soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made an announcement that the admit cards 2025 for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) will be available to download from the official website from January 3, 2025. Once the admit card is released online then the aspirants can easily download their admit cards from the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Important Dates:

Application Form Submission: December 9, 2024, to December 30, 2024.

Last Date for Fee Payment: December 31, 2024.

Correction Window: January 1 to January 2, 2025.

CSIR NET Exam Dates: February 16 to February 28, 2025.

Advertisement

The UGC NET exam serves as a critical gateway for candidates aspiring to secure Assistant Professorships or Junior Research Fellowships in universities and colleges across India.

Advertisement

How to download the UGC NET admit card:

1. Visit UGC NET official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

4. View and download your admit card.

Candidates are advised to take the print out of the admit card and also verify all details mentioned on the admit card and ensure compliance with the guidelines for exam day. For any discrepancies or issues, the NTA helpdesk can be reached for assistance.

Stay updated for further announcements and instructions related to the examination.