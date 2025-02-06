UGC extends last date for submission of feedback on new regulations

The University Grants Commission (UGC), on Thursday, extended the last date for the submission of feedback on the draft UGC Regulations 2025 to February 28.

“In view of requests received from stakeholders to extend the last date to submit the feedback on draft UGC regulations, 2025, UGC has now decided to extend the deadline till February 28,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said in a statement.

The move came in the wake of the criticism of the draft regulation from several segments of the educators and students prompting six states to pass a joint resolution calling for the repeal of the regulations at a conclave of higher education ministers on Wednesday, which was the deadline for sharing feedback against it.

The DMK’s student wing staged a protest against the UGC draft rules at Jantar Mantar on Thursday joined by various INDIA bloc leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and various MPs from the DMK, took part in the protest.

The UGC had, last month, released the draft (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of

Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025 which, it said, will replace the 2018 guidelines.

According to the draft regulations, industry experts, as well as senior professionals from public administration, public policy, and public sector undertakings might soon be eligible for appointment as vice-chancellors. The draft norms have also given power to chancellors or visitors to constitute the three-member search-cum-selection committee to appoint vice-chancellors.

Earlier on January 10, UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar defended the revised rules, emphasising that the revised process “eliminates ambiguity and ensures transparency”.

He added that the committee will have three members: one nominated by the chancellor, one by the UGC Chairman, and one by the university’s executive council or senate.

“This structure eliminates ambiguity and ensures a more transparent process,” Kumar reiterated, addressing criticisms from sections of teachers and state governments.