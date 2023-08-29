UDF MLAs, MPs won’t accept free Onam kits: Kerala Congress president

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said here on Monday that MLAs and MPs belonging to the Congress -led UDF would not accept the free Onam kits offered to them

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said the free Onam kits that are not made available to all classes among the poor would not be acceptable to UDF MLAs and MPs .

“Due to the severe financial crisis, Onam kits have been limited to just ‘yellow’ card holders. Free Onam kits not made available to the poor, will not be accepted by UDF people’s representatives,” Satheesan said .

The state government controlled Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation(Supplyco) had the other day announced that all members of the Legislative Assembly, including ministers, would be provided free Onam kits containing 12 items under the Sabari brand

The LDF Government has earlier decided to limit the free kits to ‘yellow’ card holders or Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries, who are the poorest among those in the Below Poverty Line.(BPL) this year. Last year, the free kits were distributed to all ration card holders.

Pink cardholders, who will not get free kits, also come under the Below Poverty Line.(BPL) group .Yellow card holders form just 6.25 of the total 93.88 lakh ration card holders in Kerala. The number of Pink cardholders will come around 35.54 lakh

The boycott of free Onam kits is part of the UDF’s political strategy to highlight the economic crisis being faced by the LDF government