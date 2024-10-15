UDF, LDF and BJP request EC to reschedule Palakkad bypoll due to Kalpathi Ratholsavam

The Congress-led UDF, the CPI-M-led LDF, and the BJP have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to change the assembly bypoll scheduled for Palakkad on November 13, in view of the Kalpathi Ratholsavam. Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, has written to the Election Commission seeking the rescheduling of the bypoll in Palakkad due to the Kalpathi Ratholsavam.

Advertisement LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan, in a statement, urged the Election Commission to postpone the bypoll in the Palakkad Assembly constituency scheduled for November 13, as the date coincides with the Kalpathi Ratholsavam. The BJP has also asked the Election Commission to consider postponing the by-election in the Palakkad Assembly seat by a week, given the annual Kalpathi Ratholsavam (chariot festival).

BJP state president K. Surendran has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, requesting to reschedule the Palakkad bypoll to November 20, as the popular Hindu festival will be held between November 13 and 15. Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission announced that bypolls for the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats and the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala will be held on November 13. With the announcement of by-election dates for Wayanad, Palakkad, and Chelakkara, the Congress party is likely to declare its candidates shortly. Rahul Mamkootathil, the state president of the Youth Congress, is likely to contest from Palakkad, while Ramya Haridas, former Alathur MP, will seek a mandate from Chelakkara.

The state leadership has submitted a list to the high command featuring only one name for each constituency, with Priyanka Gandhi already confirmed as the candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. An official announcement regarding the candidates is expected shortly. The CPI-M is considering nominating U.R. Pradeep for Chelakkara, and the party may field Binu Mol in Palakkad. The CPI has not yet decided its candidate for Wayanad. Meanwhile, the BJP has submitted a list mentioning three names for each constituency to the party’s central leadership. Probable candidates from the BJP for Palakkad include C Krishnakumar and Shobha Surendran. For Wayanad, the party is considering the names of MT Ramesh, Shobha Surendran, and AP Abdullakutty. The name of Prof TN Saraswathy is under consideration for Chelakkara seat.