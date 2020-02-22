Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit holy city Ayodhya on March 7 to mark the completion of his hundred days in office, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

“Let us make March 7 historic. Let’s all go to Ayodhya. With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and a large number of Shiv Sainiks! Shri Ram darshan in the afternoon and Sarayu aarti in the evening. Participate in the momentous occasion,” he said.

Sanjay Raut also told that Thackeray will take ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram in the afternoon followed by an ‘aarti’ at the Sarayu river.

Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aaditya Thackeray was called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The duo also met other BJP leaders as well as Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Taking it to Twitter, junior Thackeray said, “I had the opportunity to discuss environmental issues including electric mobility, renewable energy, solarising highways, the ban on single-use disposable plastics with the Hon’ble PM. I briefed him about the urban forests we are creating in Maharashtra.”

“The issues of GST compensation to states, including Maharashtra, PM Fasal Bima Yojna, Central Road Fund, Baliraja Sanjivani Yojana pending proposals and the PMC bank were discussed with the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” he added.

Thackeray’s first visit in Ayodhya was made in November 2018 when Sena in alliance with BJP was in power. Shiv Sena has always been vocal in favour of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It has also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision in which the court had granted the site for the construction of the temple.