Uddhav Thackeray tenders resignation; special session postponed

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari late on Wednesday soon after his social media address to the people,

Thackeray was himself driving the vehicle and accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and ex-Minister son Aditya Thackeray.

The Maharashtra special session that was scheduled for today will not be convened now, informed Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Bhagwat to all state MLAs.

As per the circular, it informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor’s orders, there’s no need for a floor test now, so today’s special session will not be convened.

The special Assembly was scheduled today with the only agenda of a Trust Vote against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. However, he resigned as chief minister late Wednesday evening.

The Floor Test that was convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Shiv Sena.

The apex court, later declined to stay the Floor Test and in its observation said that the floor of the House was the only way to settle these issues of democracy.

Minutes after the order by the top court, Thackeray addressed the people of the state via social media in which he announced his decision to step down as chief minister and as a Member of the Legislative Council.

The announcement brought an end to the political crisis that erupted in the state for over a week with a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs revolting against him for joining hands with NCP and Congress to form the government.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the return of a BJP-led government in the state with the party, which is the single-largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly with 106 MLAs, likely to stake claim to form the government.

As Leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis is set to stake claim to the Chief Minister’s post for the third time. Fadnavis, who met the party’s top brass twice in a week in Delhi, said that the future course of action will be announced today.

The BJP, on the other hand, is likely to hold a series of meetings to deliberate on the formation of government in the state along with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, which had been camping in first Surat, then Guwahati and had landed in Goa on Wednesday night.

The BJP will approach the Governor to stake claim to form the government, which the Shinde faction would back with their 39 Shiv Sena MLAs and other independents.