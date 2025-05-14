Uddhav Sena slams BJP over ‘Tiranga Yatra’, accuses Modi Govt of wasting strategic opportunity

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena strongly criticised the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra after the ruling alliance organised ‘Tiranga Yatra’ events across the state to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in a Tiranga Yatra event at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, held to honour the Indian armed forces following Operation Sindoor.

Eknath Shinde praised the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering what he described as a “befitting” response to Pakistani terrorism through the military operation.

“Pakistani terrorists had wiped off the sindoor of our sisters in Pahalgam. They were given a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor. The operation was a success. I express my gratitude to all three branches of our armed forces, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM backed our forces and respected the sentiments of the people. We have never had such a Prime Minister,” Shinde said.

However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Marathi daily Saamna published a sharp editorial, stating, “India did not teach Pakistan a lesson; instead, it surrendered before (US President) Donald Trump.”

The Saamna editorial claimed that US President Trump had pressured India to halt military operations before the full execution of Operation Sindoor, allegedly due to “commercial greed.”

“When it was almost certain that Pakistan would face defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi succumbed to Trump’s threats and called off the war. His sermon to the nation on Monday, claiming that India had taught Pakistan a lesson, was pointless,” the editorial stated, accusing the BJP of hypocrisy for organising Tiranga Yatra events for political gain before avenging the Pahalgam terror attack.

The editorial also drew parallels with the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, alleging similar political theatrics by the BJP.

Separately, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claimed that had Operation Sindoor continued for four more days, the Indian armed forces could have captured Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Karachi, and Lahore.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Raut said Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation on Monday did not reflect the tone of a victorious leader. “Modi and Shah can only break political parties, not Pakistan,” Raut remarked.

In a previous editorial, Saamna had accused the Modi government of squandering an opportunity to fulfill Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s vision of an ‘Akhand Bharat’ by halting military operations prematurely.

The editorial argued that India should have, at the very least, reclaimed PoK and supported Balochistan’s separation from Pakistan before ceasing military action. It claimed that Savarkar had envisioned an undivided India stretching from PoK to Rameswaram and from the Indus to Assam, but “Prime Minister Modi and his government missed the opportunity to realise this dream.”

The editorial concluded by asserting that PM Modi no longer has any moral right to invoke Savarkar’s name in politics. It stated that although PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Eknath Shinde all claim to be proponents of Akhand Bharat, they “developed cold feet” when the chance to realise that vision finally came.

