UDAN scheme to be extended for 10 years: Aviation minister

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday announced the extension of the government’s regional air connectivity scheme UDAN for 10 more years.

‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ or UDAN is a 10-year programme aimed at enhancing regional air connectivity and making flying more affordable. It was introduced on October 21, 2016.

The scheme has operationalized 601 routes and 71 airports, contributing significantly to the growth of regional airlines, job creation, and tourism.

Advertisement

In a press release on Sunday, the ministry stated, “A total of 86 aerodromes — comprising 71 airports, 13 heliports, and 2 water aerodromes — have been operationalised, facilitating the travel of over 1.44 crore passengers across more than 2.8 lakh flights.”

Additionally, the number of operational airports in India has increased from 74 in 2014 to 157 in 2024. The goal is to expand this number to 350-400 by 2047.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the ministry is evaluating the financial viability and streamlining of procedures under the scheme.

The announcement came as the Centre commemorated UDAN’s eighth anniversary.

Marking the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on ‘X’, “Today, we mark #8YearsOfUDAN, an initiative that has transformed India’s aviation sector. From an increase in number of airports to more air routes, this scheme has ensured crores of people have access to flying. At the same time, it has had a major impact on boosting trade and commerce and furthering regional growth. In the times to come, we will keep strengthening the aviation sector and focusing on even better connectivity and comfort for the people.”