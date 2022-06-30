Both Udaipur killing accused sent to judicial custody

The District and Session Court in Udaipur, on Thursday, sent two accused, Riyaz Mohammed and Gaus Mohammed, in the gruesome day-light murder case of a tailor to 14 days of judicial custody.

Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, a tailor shop owner, was hacked to death by the duo at the Bhootmahal area in Lake City on June 28 over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma who is in the news for making derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammad.

The Dhanmandi police station along with Rajasthan’s ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) produced the duo with open faces in the District Court Judge, a senior Police Official told SNS when contacted.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the court premises despite the curfew demanding ‘capital punishment’ for the culprits. After the judgment, both the accused were shifted to the district jail under unprecedented security all along the roadside from the police station to the prison.

The case was registered under sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various sections of IPC including 302 for murder, 153 A, 153 B, 295 A, 452 and 32 against the accused.

The duo was arrested from Bhim area in Rajsamand district while fleeing on a bike on the day of the crime by a joint team of senior cops and brought to Udaipur.

Now, the NIA will take up the case for investigation and interrogation even during their judicial custody. One of the two accused arrested, Gaus Mohammed, has links with Pakistan’s Extremist Organisation “Dawate Islami”, and had visited Karachi in 2014 and attended this very organization, the DGP M L Lather has already disclosed it yesterday.

Meanwhile, an Indefinite curfew continued in seven police stations and prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC on the third day on Thursday. The situation was tense but under control as of now, the senior cop claimed.