UCL delegation visits AIIMS

A delegation from University College London (UCL) visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here today in a bid to strengthen healthcare and research collaboration.

During the visit, the delegation, led by Michael Spence, engaged with AIIMS experts in thematic group discussions in communicable diseases like tuberculosis, non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and obesity, and healthcare leadership and governance.

They also discussed cancer care, environmental impacts on healthcare, and non-communicable diseases and MedTech solutions for disability and orthopaedics, among others.The discussions built upon the solid foundation of existing projects, identifying new opportunities for impactful research and innovation, the premier institute said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The delegation toured key AIIMS facilities, including the Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (Yoga Centre), showcasing advancements in patient care and integrative traditional medical practices.

The collaboration between AIIMS and UCL began in 2019 under the AIIMS-UCL Strategic Partnership, which has supported over 30 research projects to date. These projects have produced high-quality publications in leading international journals and secured larger research grants for advanced studies in areas such as communicable and non-communicable diseases, genomics, and healthcare technologies.

Talking about the partnership, M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, said, “This partnership exemplifies the power of international collaboration to address critical health issues and improve lives globally.”

Michael Spence, Provost of UCL, said, “AIIMS has been a valued partner in our journey to transform global health research. Together, we can achieve much more in the years ahead.”

The institutions agreed to meet annually to evaluate progress and explore new areas of collaboration.