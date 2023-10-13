Tamil Nadu: Ferry service from Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka to start from tomorrow

The passenger ferry service from Nagapattinam here to Sri Lanka is scheduled to start on Saturday, an official of the Nagapattinam Shipping Harbour Department said.

While the ticket fee for going to Sri Lanka was earlier fixed at Rs 7670 per person (Rs 6500 + 18% GST), the officials of the Nagapattinam Shipping Harbour Department said on Thursday that they have fixed a fee of Rs 2800 (Rs 2375 + 18% tax) as an inaugural offer for passengers who are travelling on the ferry on October 14th (one day). The fare is 75% off the current price.

So far, 30 passengers have already booked the trip at this offer price, the official said.

After a gap of 40 years, the passenger transportation ship was first scheduled to depart on October 10, 2023, but was postponed till October 12, following an administrative problem. It was further postponed until October 14.

The trial run for the ferry was completed on October 8 during which the officials examined and ensured the comfort and safety of the passengers travelling by sea.

Regular service on the 111-km stretch will be covered in three hours.

The discussions on strengthening connectivity and resumption of ferry services between the two countries were held virtually by the India-Sri Lanka Joint Committee on July 14 this year, as per a press release issued by the High Commission of India, Colombo.

The India-Sri Lanka Joint Committee was established under the MOU on Passenger Transportation by Sea.

The productive discussions focused on the resumption of ferry services between the two countries connecting mutually agreed points. Both sides agreed that the resumption of ferry services would boost regional trade and tourism and promote stronger people-to-people ties, the release stated.