Two women killed after being run over by train in Odisha

Two women cooks of a government-run primary school were killed after being run over by a DMU train in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday morning, police said.

The fatal mishap, which took place near Sural passenger halt, when the victims slipped on the track while crossing over the rail line. They failed to get up as the fast moving Palasa-Paradip DMU train ran over them. Both died on the spot, police said.

Advertisement

The deceased persons were identified as Pratima Goud (40) and Jhunu Goud (51), both natives of Jagannathpur village under Chikiti block.

Advertisement

The bodies were retrieved from the accident spot and were sent for postmortem examination. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection, railway protection force officials said, adding that further investigation of the matter is underway, police stated.