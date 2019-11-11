At least a dozen people were reportedly injured after two passenger trains collided at the Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad on Monday.

The accident occurred when a Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train rammed into an Intercity Express, which was waiting at the platform.

According to a report in ANI, three coaches of the Lingampalli-Falaknuma local train and four coaches of the Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express got derailed following the collision of the two trains.

“It was given a green signal to arrive on platform No 2 in the Kacheguda railway station, but there was already another train standing. The MMTS train, which was slowing down as it was approaching the railway station, rammed into the Inter-City Express, just a few metres away from the platform,” a South Central railway official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

According to reports, the mishap is learnt to have occurred due to signalling fault.

Train accident at Kachiguda station, Hyderabad No casualties reported Local MMTS train collided with stationary passenger train pic.twitter.com/xParUqbGVM — Anish (@Aniiiiish) November 11, 2019

The MMTS train driver is said to be seriously injured in the incident as he was stuck in the engine for some time after the collision.

Police personnel and railway staff have rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations. The injured are being given first aid and shifted to hospital.

Several Injured after two MMTS Trains collided, According to the reliable sources one MMTS Train was coming from Falaknuma did not get signal and one MMMTS train was passing from kachiguda to Falaknuma near to Kachiguda Railway they met with an accident in that several passengers pic.twitter.com/wCpr4asiwK — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) November 11, 2019

As per reports, the railway authorities have re-scheduled some trains due to the accident and are removing the bogies from the track.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has confirmed the accident and announced setting up an enquiry into the accident.

Further details are awaited.