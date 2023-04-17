Two SITs formed to probe Atiq-Ashraf murder

The Sangam city remained tense for the second day on Monday after the gruesome killing of mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night even as the city police have set up 2 Special Investigation Team( SIT) to probe into the killing along with the Judicial Commission.

Like in Sunday, as a precautionary measure security forces were deployed in all the localities including Kareli, Chakia, Kasari-Masari and other Muslim dominated areas on Monday even as Internet services remained suspended for the second day on Monday.

Newspapers were banned in Naini and Lucknow jails for the second day while TV has also been disconnected in jails ever since the murder took place.

Atiq’s two sons are lodged in Lucknow and Naini jails.

DCP city Deepak Bhukar said the situation in the city is peaceful and there was no report of any untoward incident.

He said a three-member SIT has been formed to investigate the murder. “The burial of Atiq and Ashraf was conducted by family members of the deceased last night,” he added.

Meanwhile, two special investigation teams (SITs) have been constituted to investigate the murder of mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, separately by DGP and the Prayagraj Police.

UP DGP R K Vishwakarma has formed a three-member SIT under the chairmanship of ADG Prayagraj Zone for supervision of the SIT formed by Prayagraj police to investigation on the FIR registered at the Shahganj police station .

Additional Director General of Police, Prayagraj Zone has been made the chairman in the SIT supervisory team, while Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj and Director, Forensic Science Laboratory are its members.

Prayagraj SIT have Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Satish Chandra as chief investigator and Assistant Commissioner of Police Kotwali Satendra Prasad Tiwari and Inspector Investigation Cell Om Prakash will assist him.

The SIT will investigate the role of the policemen deployed in security, their presence and all the facts of the steps taken by them. At the same time, while finding out about the accused and their modus operandi, they will take the investigation forward by adding link to link.

Prior to this, a judicial commission has been constituted by the state government to investigate the murder. The commission, headed by former High Court judge Justice (retd) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, will have retired district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DG Subesh Kumar Singh as members. The commission has been asked to investigate and submit its report in two months.

The members of the inquiry commission formed at the government level will also come to Prayagraj soon to investigate the whole matter.

On the other hand , several questions are being raised by the

Prayagraj police regarding the murder of Atiq and Ashraf in police custody.

Due to this, there are many challenges before the investigating officers for both SIT and Judicial Commission.

The security and surveillance of Atiq’s son Ali and the henchmen lodged in Naini jail has been increased. Atiq’s shooters have also been lodged in Naini Jail, giving rise to apprehensions of a clash between them.