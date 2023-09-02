Two sisters gangraped in Raipur, BJP leader’s son & 9 others arrested

Two sisters were gang-raped in Raipur, Chhattisgarh after they were returning having celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their relative.

A group of eight to nine attackers forcedly obstructed their route and committed the terrible assault, which is how the incident came to be.

The occurrence happened in the state capital, close to RIMS Medical College. The male who was with the two girls was also severely physically assaulted.

Upon getting the information, police have registered the case. Quick arrests were made of all ten suspects.

A number of the accused have a history of criminal activity, and one of the major suspects, Poonam Thakur, was just recently freed on bail in August 2023. Thakur is a son of local BJP politician Laxmi Narayan Singh.