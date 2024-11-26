Two shooters involved in firing in Paschim Vihar, Chhawla held after encounter

Two shooters, who were wanted in extortion-related firing incidents in Paschim Vihar, West Delhi, and Chhawla village in South West Delhi were nabbed after an exchange of fire with the cops from North West Delhi’s Tikri Kalan village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Singh said, the shooters identified as Pravesh and Pravin, both 19 years old, confessed to their involvement in two firing incidents.

Singh added that both of them disclosed that they had borrowed a loan and to fulfill it, they were asked by someone to commit the crime, and in return, they would get money.

Advertisement

To have money and return their debt, the accused committed the crime. They also revealed about one more co-associate and efforts are being made to nab that person, he said.

The DCP added that based on a tipoff, they were intercepted near Tikri Kalan village and they started to fire on the police team.

The team also fired in self-defence and one of them had sustained an injury on his leg and was shifted to a hospital and remains stable, the official said.

The cops recovered two sophisticated automatic pistols, some bullets, and a stolen motorcycle from them.

Further, investigation is going on regarding the source of illegal weapons and other members involved in the crime, they said.