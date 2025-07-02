Two sentenced to 10 years in 2021 opium smuggling case in Palamu

A court in Palamu has sentenced two men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1 lakh each in connection with a 2021 opium smuggling case. The judgment was delivered by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Daltonganj, under NDPS Case No. 12/2021, linked to Navajaypur police station case number 24/2021.

The convicts, Sakendra Kumar alias Guddu, a resident of Pakariyadih under Manatu police station, and Deepak Kumar alias Bijli, a resident of Togari (Rudidih) under Navajaypur police station, were found guilty under Section 18(C) of the NDPS Act. The court ruled that in case of failure to pay the fine, each would face an additional one year of imprisonment.

The arrests took place on August 3, 2021, when Navajaypur police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the accused during a vehicle check at Bandhua village. Illegal opium was recovered from their possession.

The investigation in the case was led by Sub-Inspector Shyam Narayan Singh of Navajaypur police station.