Criminals Open Fire at NH Construction Site in Jharkhand’s Palamu; Labourer Injured

Bike-borne assailants opened fire at a National Highway (NH) 39 construction site in Singra Khurd of Palamu district early Friday morning, leaving a labourer injured.

According to police sources, the incident occurred area at around 5.30 AM when unidentified criminals arrived at the under-construction four-lane NH-39 flyover site and fired multiple rounds. One of the bullets struck a labourer, identified as Vikram, a resident of Satbarwa. He was asleep inside a tent near the site when the firing took place. Vikram sustained a gunshot wound to his waist and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers also carried out several rounds of aerial firing before fleeing the spot. Following the incident, a team from the local Sadar police station, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Gupta, reached the site and began an investigation.

The area, currently a hub of highway construction activity, has workers staying in temporary shelters under the flyover. Police have begun scanning CCTV footage from nearby locations and are probing the matter from multiple angles. SHO Gupta confirmed the firing and assured that all leads are being thoroughly pursued.